HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,390 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSL opened at $204.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

