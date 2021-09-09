HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,526 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

