HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.24 and last traded at $109.24. 283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLFFF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

