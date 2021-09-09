Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.51.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Hecla Mining by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,013,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 151,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

