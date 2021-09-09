HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.06 million.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.