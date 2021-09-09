HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.18 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

