HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.