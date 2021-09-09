Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

