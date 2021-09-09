Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 290,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,171. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,409 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

