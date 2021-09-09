Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

