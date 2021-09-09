Head to Head Survey: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Civeo alerts:

This table compares Civeo and Gores Metropoulos II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $529.73 million 0.62 -$134.25 million $0.89 25.98 Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Civeo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Civeo and Gores Metropoulos II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civeo presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 89.19%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Gores Metropoulos II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -0.77% 0.66% 0.28% Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civeo beats Gores Metropoulos II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Gores Metropoulos II

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.