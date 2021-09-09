Head-To-Head Review: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.70% 21.42% 11.97% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 2.37 $6.11 million N/A N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.39%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.