Head-To-Head Review: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Newegg Commerce and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Boqii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 109.32 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 1.53 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -15.41

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86%

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats Boqii on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

