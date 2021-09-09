Head to Head Review: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and 111’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.99 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.90 111 $1.26 billion 0.48 -$69.97 million N/A N/A

MedAvail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MedAvail and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 111 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 156.60%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than 111.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% 111 -5.19% -109.55% -17.86%

Summary

MedAvail beats 111 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

