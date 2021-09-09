Head to Head Review: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get LivaNova alerts:

This table compares LivaNova and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -37.15% 8.44% 3.98% Movano N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $934.20 million 4.43 -$345.01 million $1.27 66.45 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.