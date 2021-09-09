Head-To-Head Review: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.60%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 422.29 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -89.56

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -129.23% -83.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

