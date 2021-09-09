Head-To-Head Review: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Dream Finders Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $976.02 million 1.23 $113.69 million $2.24 10.53 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.65 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Green Brick Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Brick Partners and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Green Brick Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 12.51% 21.27% 13.24% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Dream Finders Homes on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas. The Builder Operations Southeast segment includes operations of builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment sells finished lots or option lots from third-party developers to their controlled builders for homebuilding operations and provides them with construction financing and strategic planning. The company was founded by James R. Brickman on April 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

