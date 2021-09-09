HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.85% from the company’s current price.

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 105,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 172,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

