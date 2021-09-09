HC Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 34,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 460,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 579,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

