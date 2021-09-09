HC Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 811,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,591,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

