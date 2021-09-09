HC Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 140,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.