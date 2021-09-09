Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

