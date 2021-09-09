Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $22.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.22 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $100.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

HASI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.49. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

