Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar Sells 15,000 Shares

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HNGR opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $850.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

