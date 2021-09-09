Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 254,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EchoStar by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.