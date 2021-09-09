Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,200 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.