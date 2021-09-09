Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $277,000 Investment in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $858.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

