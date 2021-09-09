Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $324,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

