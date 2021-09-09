Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

