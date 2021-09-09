Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 993 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $262.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.10 and a 200 day moving average of $276.43. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

