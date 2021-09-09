Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,129 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

NYSE HLT opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

