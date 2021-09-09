Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

