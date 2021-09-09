Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.