Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

