Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

