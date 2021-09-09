Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.87 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

