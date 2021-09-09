GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 6,471 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of SPXU opened at $15.42 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

