GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

