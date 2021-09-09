GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 476 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $398.30 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

