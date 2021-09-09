GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 281 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,951,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

