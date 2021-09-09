GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,895 shares of company stock worth $6,395,285 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.