GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $256,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,462. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

