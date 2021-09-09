GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

