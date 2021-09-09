GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.
Shares of CME stock opened at $193.75 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
