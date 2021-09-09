GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in electroCore were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

