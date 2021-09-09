Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) versus Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Groupon has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.46 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -7.54 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.56 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Groupon and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon presently has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 90.89%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Stagwell.

Summary

Groupon beats Stagwell on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

