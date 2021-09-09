Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.95

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.95 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.20). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 56,335 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

