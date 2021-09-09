Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 127,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

