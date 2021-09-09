Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $51.61 on Monday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

