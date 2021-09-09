Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

